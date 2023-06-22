The Sinaloan singer Yuridia Valenzuela shares that after a break in her career, she resumes it and has new music, since she promotes ‘I don’t cry to bastards’, she also visits Mazatlán to record video and theme with the Crucero Band.

In an interview with DEBATE, Yuridia, who currently lives in Los Angeles California, She acknowledges that “singing makes me feel full”, referring to what she feels about dedicating herself to music, which she abandoned for a few years to dedicate herself to her family, but is back.

“Here I am back, I can’t live without music, I hope that people identify with my songs, especially women. I came to Mazatlán to visit friends, family, also to record with Banda Crucero and many surprises come.”

Yuridia Espinoza visits DEBATE Mazatlán. Photo Jorge Rodarte

Yuridia, originally from Mazatlán, cites that being in the land where she was born makes her feel happy and nostalgic, as she remembers her childhood when she longed to become a singer.

“At the age of 12 I already wanted to sing, my parents wouldn’t let me, but I did want to. I entered a musical contest at XERJ, I won third place and whoever perseveres reaches it, I know for sure. When I was 16 I entered another contest and won first place.”

Yuridia had the opportunity to meet people who are dedicated to producing artists, she went to settle in the USA, but initially things did not turn out as expected, refers.

Yuridia with singer Carlos Sarabia and members of Banda Crucero. Instagram photo

“I have come across puny representatives, That’s partly why I abandoned my dream for a long time, I got married, I got married and I’m happily married again and I’m the mother of three children.”

Niece of ‘Don Ferrus’, a great in Mexican music

Yuridia is the niece of the late singer-songwriter Jose Angel Espinoza ‘Ferrusquilla’, and she also mentions that she once talked with him, when she was younger, and she and her father also visited his house in the port.

“I have been in contact with José Ángel Jr., son of ‘Don Ferrus’, he is a composer and I recorded two songs for him that I will soon release”, Yuridia anticipates.

Yuridia also contemplates musical collaborations with the band Super Corona and with Óscar Gómez, which excites her because she loves supporting and relating to talented people.

