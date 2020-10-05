Along with the making of films in the film industry due to Corona virus for a long time, weddings of celebrities were also stopped. Now that the shooting of films has started, celebrities have also started preparing for their weddings. According to the news, ‘Singham’ actress Kajal Aggarwal is going to marry businessman Gautam Kichlu soon.

According to reports, Kajal had engaged with Gautam long ago and is going to get married in the coming days. Gautam is an enterpreneur, interior designer. It is believed that Kajal and Gautam will be married with pomp in Mumbai. This is going to be the first major celebrity wedding after the lockdown. It is being told that the wedding will last for 2 days and only special friends will be invited apart from family members.

There is not much information about the relationship between Kajal and Gautam but it is being told that there is an arranged-love marriage. Let me tell you that in 2004, Kajal Aggarwal made a small character debut in the film ‘Kyun Ho Gaya Na’. After this Kajal turned to South and gave many superhit films like ‘Magadheera’, ‘Arya 2’, ‘Darling’, ‘Mr. Perfect’, ‘Vivegam’ in Tamil, Telugu language. Kajal made her comeback to Bollywood in 2004 with the film ‘Singham’. After this, he has worked in films like ‘Special 26’, ‘Do Lafjon Ki Kahani’.