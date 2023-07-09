Russian singers Yulia Kovalchuk and Alexei Chumakov became parents for the second time

Russian singer Yulia Kovalchuk and her husband Alexei Chumakov became parents for the second time. Kovalchuk wrote about this on her page on the social network Instagram. (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

The singer admitted that she did not immediately “realize the scale of happiness” in order to publicly talk about it. The couple had a daughter, her name is still unknown. “Now there are four of us. With God’s help, our love is continued in our daughters, ”she wrote.

Fans of Kovalchuk were surprised at the birth of a child, because before that she did not talk about her pregnancy and did not post photos that could point to her. The singers also prefer not to publish pictures of their first daughter.

Kovalchuk and Chumakov have been married since 2013. In October 2017, the couple had their first daughter, Amelia.

Earlier, the star of the film “Escort Girl” Anna Starshenbaum announced her second pregnancy. She chose not to talk about the field of the unborn child.