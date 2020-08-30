Actor Dmitry Pevtsov, who was hospitalized with pneumonia in a hospital in Kommunarka near Moscow, spoke about his health. REN TV reports.

“Excellent health, wonderful, great. I wish everyone to be sick with such a state of health, ”said the artist in response to a question about his health.

Doctors, in turn, reported that they assess his condition as moderate. They diagnosed the actor with respiratory failure.

Earlier, the director of the Lenkom theater, Mark Varshaver, said that Pevtsov had a negative coronavirus test. Varshaver also said that due to Pevtsov’s illness, the new season in the theater will open not with the planned performance of Mark Zakharov’s “Trap”, but with the production of “Vabank”.