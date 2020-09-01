People’s Artist of Russia Dmitry Pevtsov, hospitalized in a hospital in Kommunarka, replied in his Instagram-account for messages that he allegedly fell into a coma.

“What would I like to wish to those who publish and compose such nonsense. I would like, without any malice, to wish you that your relatives read such information about you, just for the sake of interest, how you like it, ”said the artist.

He said that his treatment was going according to plan. According to him, his temperature is 36.6 degrees, he is vigorous, and he feels normal.

Pevtsov also admired the hospital in Kommunarka, comparing it to a spaceship. “The conditions are amazing,” he said.

On August 29, it became known about Pevtsov’s hospitalization after a vacation in the Crimea. Later that day, the director of the Lenkom theater, Mark Varshaver, said that Pevtsov had a negative coronavirus test. Varshaver also said that due to Pevtsov’s illness, the new season in the theater will open not with the planned performance of Mark Zakharov’s “Trap”, but with the production of “Vabank”.