First, let’s take a moment to quietly admire this Singer DLS-T. There is a lot to discover about this car. The proportions, the width, the hips, the rear spoiler… okay, spoilers. All right, pick your jaw up off the floor, it’s time for facts. This is the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study – Turbo. But you can call it the Singer DLS-T.

The Singer DLS-T is an amalgamation of Singer’s last two interpretations of the Porsche 911. Those were last year’s DLS and Turbo Study. But as your eyes tell you, this is clearly not just a matter of fitting a pair of turbos to the six-cylinder boxer engine and pushing the car out.

Inspiration from the IMSA racer

You can see where the inspiration comes from, can’t you? A bit of Le Mans from the seventies, but even more so a car that did not participate: the Porsche Type 934/5. This car was built for the IMSA Championship but was banned before it could compete. So Porsche let the car run in the SCCA competition. The 934/5 wiped the floor with its Group 4 competition in 1977, winning six out of eight races.

“From a design point of view, my criticism of that car is that it looks a bit pale in the front,” says Singer founder Rob Dickinson, “and I wanted our car to be muscular in the front to rival the rear – and I really wanted to show off with the back.’

The large spoiler is not allowed on the road everywhere

You must be wondering if that spoiler is street legal. Indeed, in some countries this will not be the case. Singer has a ducktail spoiler for those countries. Or if you find the Loop spoiler just a bit too exaggerated. Customers can also choose from various options in terms of bumpers.

“The idea is that some owners want the restoration more track-oriented, with a bigger rear wing and a more aggressive front bumper, while others want the emphasis on road use, with the ducktail,” Dickinson explains, “but if the owner wants ultimate freedom of choice, they can request both and the extra front and back will be delivered in a set of flight cases.’

The goal, of course, is additional downforce. “But not extreme downforce, it’s not a race car or a lap time oriented car,” said Mazen Fawaz, Singer’s CEO. Of course the car will be extremely fast, “but while the aim of the DLS was perfect balance and connection, we wanted to create the atmosphere of a old school recreating super sports car… and the car I have in mind is a Ferrari F40. The idea is that you have this crazy, super-charged manual car, but you don’t have to be a professional driver to drive it.”

Modern systems in the Singer DLS-T

So the DLS-T will have the latest safety and stability systems, but at its core is a 700hp twin-turbo boxer engine that still revs up to 9,000rpm. The changes compared to the DLS are significant. This is no longer an air-cooled engine – it now has water-cooled cylinder heads and the cooling fan is mounted vertically, pulling air down from the rear window openings. The fan is also driven electrically, and not mechanically from the crankshaft.

The naturally aspirated DLS needed those rear window vents to force as much air into the engine as possible, “but the turbos create tremendous suction, making the DLS-T a vacuum cleaner, so we can draw in engine air from the hood,” said Fawaz. Meanwhile, there are side exhausts – something not seen here since the TVR Sagaris. “It’s going to be interesting to see how it sounds when you’re really just listening to one bank of cylinders per side,” added Dickinson.

The Singer DLS-T has a manual gearbox

A new six-speed manual transmission was needed to handle the torque. This is currently under development at Ricardo. “It will have a visible shift mechanism and hopefully it will be as nice to use as the original G50 box,” says Dickinson. The drive is only on the rear wheels.

The front suspension design is carried over from the DLS. “Technically, the front suspension is not a double wishbone,” says Fawaz, “but an upper wishbone with a lower multi-link.” The dampers are adjustable. Singer’s timing with Porsche is always interesting – they developed the DLS’s suspension around the same time that Porsche fitted the GT3 with double wishbones at the front. Now it has the latest 911 GT3 RS frank lost due to additional cooling requirements – and so is the DLS-T. Luggage must travel in the car.

Huge rear wheels

The brakes are carbon ceramic and are housed in forged magnesium centerlock wheels. Alternatively there is a beautiful set of BBS wheels with deep rims. The front wheels measure 19 inches and the rear wheels 20 inches. The latter are fitted with Michelin 345/30 tires with a choice of Cup 2s or Cup 2Rs. “Getting these big wheels to fit properly is quite challenging, as is finding the right ride heights – it sits a little higher than the DLS because of the wheels,” said Dickinson. “He’s definitely going to have a lot of mechanical grip.”

As with the DLS, the turbocharged cars are restored at Singer’s facility in Oxfordshire, UK. Singer’s workforce has more than doubled in the past year and now numbers more than 500 people worldwide, with about 350 at the Los Angeles assembly center. The waiting list for their restored Porsche 911s now extends to the end of 2027.

What does the Singer DLS-T cost?

A price is unknown. The DLS already costs more than $2 million, so rest assured that it will be quite a bit more expensive. Until now their cars have been beautifully executed, but relatively modest. The DLS-T will go down in history as one of the wildest and most striking cars of the decade. Come on with that spoiler.