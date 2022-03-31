The folk singer Yarita Lizeth released the official video clip of her second cumbia entitled “never leave me, cholito”. The musical creation was shared by the artist through her social networks and published on YouTube last Wednesday, March 30.

The interpreter known for her hits like “Amigo” and “Until when will I be your lover” once again surprised her fans by venturing into a new musical genre: cumbia.

Quickly, the song “Never leave me, cholito” has generated positive comments from his followers on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. In addition, the video clip is focused on the artist, who wears urban clothes.

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana Oxenford regrets Jaime Chincha’s ‘exit’ from RPP: “I know of his decency and honesty”

“You don’t know how happy I am to know that you like this song that was made with a lot of love. Thank you very much, ”said Yarita Lizeth on her Facebook account.

Until now, the new song got about 7,800 views on YouTube a few hours after its premiere.

His first song in the cumbia genre was “Leave me alone.” Back then, the singer commented that she had a long way to go and thanked her fans for supporting her.

“I know that I have a long way to go, but I am in the process of learning. Perhaps many criticize the fact that I left the skirts. The fact that I have recorded this song in cumbia does not mean that I stop singing huayno because it is also what I like the most, ”said the singer in September 2020.

The name of Yarita Lizeth Yanarico is very popular in the music industry, especially in southern Peru. Thousands of her fans know her for her hits dedicated to her love and heartbreak, since she has seen her sing and dance with a smile on her face on different stages nationwide.