Fist. Recently, the Roma nightclub was seized by agents of the Green Squad of the National Police. The measure was adopted because a meeting was taking place inside that was enlivened by the popular folk singer Yarita Lizeth Yanarico Quispe.

The case was registered on El Maestro avenue in the city of Juliaca. According to preliminary reports, Yarita Lizeth was also intervened for entertaining a birthday party despite the restrictions established by the Government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The establishment is owned by the singer and inside, last Thursday, the agents surprised more than 20 people celebrating a birthday.

About Yarita Lizeth

Singer Yarita lizeth he made his way onto the folk music scene for almost a decade; However, his popularity increased when in September of last year he surprised locals and strangers by premiering a song to the rhythm of cumbia.

“Leave me alone”Is the title of that song. In the video clip she released through her different social networks, she is no longer seen wearing her classic multicolored skirt outfit. Now he wears urban clothes and boots.

“I know I have a long way to go, but I am in the process of learning. Perhaps many criticize the fact that I left the skirts. The fact that I have recorded this song in cumbia does not mean that I stop singing huayno, because it is also what I like the most, ”said the singer in a live broadcast made especially for this release.