The new ampay of Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado has generated a stir on social networks. In this sense, the artist Víctor Manuel del Perú, who released a video clip together with the former reality girl, spoke out, via statement, so that this situation does not affect his work as a singer. The Liberteño interpreter has more than 21 years of impeccable trajectory.

As recalled, on March 31, the theme “The Adventurer”, of the huayno genre, which quickly positioned itself as one of the listeners’ favorites, both for the music and for the appearance of the famous former police officer. Within a short time, it reached the top 20 trends on YouTube.

Given the latest events involving the model and the professional soccer player, Víctor Manuel issued a statement. “Regarding the comments that have been circulating on social networks about the participation of Jossmery Toledo In the video clip, we want to clarify: the recordings were made on January 12 (two months before the media problem)“, the letter reads.

The norteño artist received signs of support from his followers. Photo: Victor Manuel/Facebook

This communiqué motivated the support of the followers of the liberteño musician. “Keep going, Víctor Manuel, people are very envious”, “Bad vibes always exist”, “The public knows the career and professionalism of Víctor Manuel del Perú”, were some of these messages of support.

Who is Víctor Manuel from Peru?

Victor Manuel He is a teacher from Otuzco, province of the same name, who began his career in 2001. In more than 21 years of professionalism, he has garnered three albums that obtained an important response from the public in various regions, which catapulted him as one of the greatest exponents of this genre. On several occasions, he referred to Eusebio ‘Chato’ Grados as his role model.

Jossmery Toledo speaks after a new ampay

Jossmery ToledoHe spoke after the new ampay that he starred in together with Paolo Hurtado, which was broadcast through the program “Amor y fuego”. Despite the fact that the athlete is still in a current marriage with Rosa Fuentes, who is pregnant waiting for her third baby, the duo was evidenced in compromising scenes on more than one occasion. It should be noted that in this second meeting, which took place in Chosica, some relatives of the‘little horse’.

