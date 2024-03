Iranian singer Shervin Hajipour was arrested for singing in honor of protests in the country | Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Iranian singer Shervin Hajipour, who won the Grammy Special Merit award in 2023 for his song “Baraye” (To, in free translation), which became a symbol of protests against the Islamic regime in Iran in 2022, was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison in the country for “propaganda against the system and inciting riots”, according to a sentence published by him on his official Instagram account.

Hajipour, 26, was arrested by Iranian authorities in September 2022, two days after publishing a video singing his song, which was composed using tweets from Iranians about the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in custody of an Iranian police officer after being detained for not “properly” wearing the Islamic veil.

Hajipour's music expressed individuals' desire for freedom and their discontent with the Islamic regime. She also cited why young Iranians have taken to the streets to confront the country's authorities and has a tribute to Amini in the final verse: “For women, life, freedom.”

Despite being released on bail in October 2022, about a month after his arrest, the singer was again constantly interrogated by the Islamic country's courts, which accused him of “attacking national security”. In addition to the prison sentence, Hajipour was also sentenced to comply with controversial measures such as reading two books about women's rights in Islam and producing a song about “US atrocities against humanity”. He was also banned from leaving the country two years after serving his sentence.

The song “Baraye” had more than 40 million views in just a few days on Instagram and was used as a symbol of demonstrations calling for more freedom and the end of the Islamic regime in Iran.

The protests were violently repressed by the police, who killed several people.