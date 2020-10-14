The poster of the new song by singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh has been released, which has confirmed the co-judge Vishal Dadlani of ‘Indian Idol’. Actually, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet’s marriage has been discussed for many days. Recently Neha and Rohanpreet have also confirmed their relationship status with each other. Music composer Vishal Dadlani has commented on his latest poster and asked that Neha Tum is also marrying Rohanpreet, tell me clearly.

Vishal Dadlani writes, “Hey, I am now confused again. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, are you getting married or is this poster a new film or song? Clearly tell both of you. Need to sew clothes or download / stream / like / share? ” Fans are commenting and saying that Vishal sir should know, after all, he is Neha’s brother.

Let me tell you that Neha and Rohanpreet’s video song ‘Nehu the Vyah’ is going to release on October 21. Neha Kakkar released the official poster of the video song, in which Rohanpreet Singh was seen sitting with him. In the poster, Neha is seen in a pink color suit. At the same time, Rohan White is seen in kurta-pajama. Above the poster is written ‘Nehu Da Vyah’. At the same time, it is written at the bottom, ‘Neha Kakkar Weds Rohanpreet Singh.’

Sharing this poster on his Insta, Rohanpreet Singh wrote in the caption, “Friends, the day I was eagerly waiting for has finally arrived. We are launching the official poster. My song is coming with Mere Gharwali Nehu, on October 21. ” The lyrics of this song have been written by Neha Kakkar and she has composed it.