Thomas Ballardo, singer of regional music in Mexico, it was delivered at United States authoritieson the afternoon of this Thursday, in the area of Tijuana Baja California.

Ballardo is accused of the crime of conspiracy and drug traffickingaccording to US federal sources, reports the media outlet Zeta Tijuana.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

He put himself in the hands of the US authorities in the San Ysidro checkpointit is added.

Further details of the delivery are currently unknown.

It is known that Baja California authorities already had information against him, and there was even an arrest warrant from the US Government, ready to be fulfilled.

On Thursday, Ballardo went to the customs offices in San Ysidro and turned himself in, to face the charges against him by the US Justice Department.

About Thomas Ballardo

Tomás Ballardo is a singer of corridos tumbados; in his songs he refers to criminal groups and high-ranking figures involved in illicit activities, reports Zeta Tijuana.

He has more than 889 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify and some of his songs reach up to 59 million plays.

Some of his hits are “Perro sin Cadena” and “La Reserva”.

Zeta Tijuana had been offering concerts and melodies for years where the image of criminal groups was prioritized, continues.

At the time of his arrest, he had concerts scheduled in Mexicali, Baja California.