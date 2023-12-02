Artist will allocate US$2.5 million from his UN fund to purchase food for Palestinians

Singer Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weekndwill provide US$2.5 million for the activities of the United Nations World Food Program (PMA, its acronym in English) in the Gaza Strip. The artist is a goodwill ambassador for the UN (United Nations) and heads the XO Humanitarian Fund with the entity.

In a note (in full, in English – PDF – 16 MB), the WFP said that the amount will be enough to provide 4 million meals, which could feed around 173,000 Palestinians for two weeks.

The singer was named a UN Goodwill Ambassador in October 2021. Since that time, according to the WFP, he “actively supported the global hunger relief mission” through personal donations totaling US$1.8 million and through the XO Humanitarian Fund, which has already raised US$5 million.

Of the fund’s total value, US$2.5 million had been earmarked to support emergency food assistance to women and children in Ethiopia, while the other US$2.5 million will go to the Gaza Strip.

“Tesfaye’s contribution comes at a critical time in WFP’s response efforts as it struggles to feed more than a million Gazans who are on the brink of starvation.”, says the note. “Since the crisis began on October 7, WFP has provided food assistance to more than 764,000 Palestinians, in coordination with other UN agencies and local and regional implementing partners”, he adds.

The organization said that, during the days of the ceasefire, it managed to bring assistance to difficult-to-reach places in the Gaza Strip.

“This conflict triggered an unimaginable humanitarian catastrophe. WFP is working 24 hours a day to provide aid to Gaza, but major escalation is needed [das atividades] to address the desperate level of hunger we are seeing”, said WFP director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern European Region, Corinne Fleischer.

“We thank Abel for this valuable contribution to the people of Palestine. We hope others will follow Abel’s example and support our efforts”, he added.