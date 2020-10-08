Popular American singer Taylor Swift said on Wednesday 7 September in an interview magazine Vthat he will vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential elections.

“I am proud to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential elections. I believe that under their leadership, America has the opportunity to begin the recovery process that it so desperately needs, ”she said.

In turn, Biden thanked the singer on his page in Twitter…

“Taylor, thank you for your support and for expressing your opinion at this crucial moment in the history of our country,” the Democratic leader wrote.

Earlier in the October 6 SSRS poll, Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden was 16 percentage points ahead of his rival incumbent Donald Trump in popularity.

On October 2, Vladimir Vasiliev, chief researcher at the Institute of the USA and Canada of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said that the electoral rating of US President Donald Trump in the election race now largely depends on whether he has time to recover before voting day – November 3.

At the same time, in early September, most Americans believed that Trump would win the election. Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s approval rating was declining. 42% of voters were ready to vote for the incumbent president. Biden was six points ahead, with a 13% gap in July.

The US presidential election will take place on November 3.