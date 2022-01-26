Finnish singer, composer and pianist Tarja Turunen believes that shows like the children’s “Voice” are incompatible with a normal childhood, and she does not want her 9-year-old daughter Naomi to take part in them. The ex-vocalist of Nightwish, who is a jury member and mentor of the Voice of Finland show, told Izvestia about this.

“I believe that all these formats are not needed for a proper and healthy childhood. Children are children. Psychologically, not all of them are ready to be famous. Naomi watches The Voice of Finland, as well as America’s Got Talent and America’s Idol. She likes to watch the children perform there. But I don’t think this is the way for my daughter. I would rather she was more down to earth, learned to achieve everything by her own work, studied a lot and moved on her own path. So that she learns to express herself, growing up with music and gaining self-confidence.

When she grows up and becomes more mature – okay, let her decide and do the things she loves. Of course, in this case, I will support her.”

At the same time, the singer emphasized that she is part of the Voice family, has worked in it for quite a long time and plans to continue participating in this show as a mentor and jury member.

The singer also said that on January 28 her new single Cruellest Goodbye of the Outlanders project will be released. The tour starts in February. If the coronavirus situation allows, she will have classical concerts in Finland this spring with a tenor singer, and summer rock festivals. In addition, she is planning a rock tour in South America and is going to come to Russia with concerts.

World fame came to Tarja Turunen in the late 1990s, when she acted as the frontwoman of the most successful rock band from Finland today, Nightwish. Since the autumn of 2005, she has been pursuing a solo career as a rock and classical performer.

