Tabitha is pregnant again. The 29-year-old singer, who gave birth to her first child in March last year, announces on Instagram that her daughter is getting a brother or sister.

“We can’t wait to hold you and love you forever,” Tabitha captioned a series of photos, which also show her growing belly. “Your sister, father and I are waiting patiently so we can all be together soon.”

Tabitha broke through a few years ago with hits like He’s mine, Sleeping with the light on† I’m not sorry and moment. She was also seen in the program Dear singers. In 2020 Tabitha released her debut album, hello with me.

On March 20, 2021, Tabitha and her boyfriend Mauron became parents to daughter Imaya. The pair have been together for five years. Tabitha and Mauron regularly share photos of their love happiness.





