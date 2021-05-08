The proposal is to bet on the song as a tool to keep the desire to share music high, even if the coronavirus pandemic insists on keeping us safe indoors, and without the possibility of hugs and encounters that are postponed more and more.

That’s what it’s about the cycle Singer-songwriters, which in online format, begins this saturday may 8, and that will be extended until Sunday 23, from Café Vinyl with free and open access, upon request for tickets at cafevinilo.com.ar.

The names of the artists participating in the cycle are the following: Sofia Viola, Georgina hassan, Daniela horovitz, Barbara Aguirre, Flopa Lestani Y Agustina Paz. All, artists linked to independent musical production that is in perfect tune with that of the legendary Café Vinyl.

The proposal -organized by producers Teresa Rodriguez and Eduardo Misch and which has the support of the Patronage Program of the government of the City of Buenos Aires– stresses the vital importance of supporting independent artists; in this particular case, represented by women.

Barby Aguirre opens the Cantautoras cycle on Saturday, May 8.

“Gathering these singer-songwriters meant for me to generate a fertility space and creation for the genre of the song – perhaps in tune with my pregnancy, which ended a few weeks ago with the arrival of Alejo. To enhance women in their themes, in their aesthetics and in their power to take us to new creative destinations, that is the task ”says Teresa.

The Songwriters Cycle it was designed to be face-to-face, but the pandemic changed plans, which is why it will be broadcast live from the music club that has been promoting and spreading independent culture with its spirit of passion and work for more than a decade, but since March 2020 stay with closed doors.

Faced with this second wave and the lax times of the pandemic, The fate of Café Vinyl is very uncertain. Even so, Teresa and Eduardo do not wane in their enthusiasm to continue producing cultural and artistic events like this one, which will have the following schedule:

Saturday 8: Barby Aguirre and La Soñadora.

His proposal travels a wide range of genres, to settle its roots in the Río de la Plata region and its rhythms, also inquiring from improvisation and experimental music.

Bárbara Aguirre (voice and composition) will be accompanied by Miguel Tennina (piano and accordion) and Charly Pacini (guitar and arrangements).

Sunday 9: Daniela Horovitz presents Exotic Fruit.

The singer -together with her lyre, her guitar and the vinyl piano- will take a tour of some of her records, such as And I didn’t know anything about love, Among the beasts and the lilies Y The bitter sweet, songs of Sappho.

In addition, it will present unpublished songs, in an intimate and poetic journey through Alfonsina Storni, Safo de Lesbos and her own lyrics, with rhythms that range from a baguala to a bolero or from a milonga to an oriental song.

Saturday 15: Sofia Viola.

Sofia Viola (Voice, ronroco and guitar). Seeing Sofía Viola live is always surprising. With her acid humor that sprouts naturally, the singer puts her stage talent at the service of the author’s song, sprinkled with tangos, milongas, cumbias, vallenatos, boleros and blues, accompanied by ronroco and guitar and supported by her voice.

Sunday 16: Agustina Paz presents The force.



The composer, singer and pianist will be presenting the songs from her latest work, recently released, in which she combines pop with folk music, as well as including some surprises in the repertoire.

Agustina Paz (piano and voice) will be accompanied by Mariano Prover on electric guitar and backing vocals.

Saturday 22: Flopa Lestani with Gastón Massenzio.

Flopa Lestani’s voice was consolidated in the independent urban song scene as an inescapable reference. On this occasion, Flopa will review with his guitar the most sensitive themes of his repertoire accompanied by Gastón Massenzio on piano.

Sunday 23: Georgina Hassan.

Through music and the poetic word, Georgina Hassan (voice, guitar and Venezuelan four) proposes an encounter from the diversity of the feminine. Own songs and those of other authors will be the thread that brings me this special concert.

It will also have the presence of the composer Laura Ledesma (voice and four Venezuelan) as a special guest.

Tickets are available on the website www.cafevinilo.com.ar and are freely accessible, with voluntary contributions, “a la cap”.

IT IS.