At the moment, if there is anyone in the news in Bollywood, then it is Kangana Ranaut. Kangana has recently arrived in Mumbai and is making headlines for her impeccable statements. There is a large section that is supporting Kangana Ranaut. However, there is a section which is also criticizing Kangana. Kangana Ranaut has recently criticized all those who are supporting Riya Chakraborty. Kangana has criticized people supporting Riya including Sonam Kapoor and has also commented on Riya Chakraborty.

Singer Sona Mahapatra has now reacted sharply to this criticism of Kangana. He has said that Kangana’s comment is extremely ‘disturbing and disgusting’. Sona tweeted, ‘It is very disturbing and disgusting to tell another woman as’ a little fat addict’ by another woman. I doubt that the Twitter crowd and their inspirational Kangana Ranaut will be able to understand this racist abuse. Enough is enough. Better have to choose. ‘

Let me tell you that Kangana Ranaut criticized Riya Chakraborty’s supporters for comparing her. He wrote, ‘Suddenly all mafia people have started demanding justice for Riya ji. My fight is for the people, so do not try my strutgal with a fat addict who was living on a self-made superstar, stop it immediately. ‘

Please tell that Kangana Ranaut reached Mumbai on September 9, but before that BMC had vandalized her office citing illegal construction. After this, a large section on social media came in support of Kangana. However, a section was demanding justice for Riya Chakravarty as before, to which Kangana reacted so sternly. Riya Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB in a drug chat after which the court sent her to jail.