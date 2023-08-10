Few musicians are superstars without knowing it. But that was the case for American singer Sixto Rodriguez, who died last Tuesday at the age of 81. Rodriquez became a figurehead of the revolutionary movement in South Africa and Zimbabwe (then Rhodesia) in the 1970s, was popular in Australia and New Zealand and meanwhile, unaware of his fame, worked as a construction worker in Detroit.

Mexican-born Rodriguez had some success in America in the late 1960s and early 1970s with his hippie vibe and bronzed baritone, as heard in the beautiful songs “Sugar Man” and “I Wonder.” But his career was difficult, as Rodriguez was a nonconformist and his back was to the audience at performances. Because he now had three daughters, he gave up music and did all kinds of odd jobs to earn money.

In 1994, some fans started “The Great Rodriguez Hunt.” There was a website and his picture was printed on milk cartons (an American way of tracking down missing people). It was one of his daughters who saw the photo and informed her father. Rodriguez then lived without a stove or telephone, neighbors thought he was a homeless person.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E90_aL870ao

Socially engaged content

He learned that he still had a following in America and that songs like ‘I Wonder’ and ‘Establishment Blues’ had been embraced as anthems by youth in apartheid South Africa, both white and black. Well-selling bootlegs of his first two albums, Cold fact and Coming From Reality, were popular for their socially engaged content, and references to drugs and sex. In the song ‘Establishment Blues’ (1970), for example, he sang about his own environment, but the words turned out to be equally recognizable for the South African fans: „Garbage ain’t collected, women ain’t protected/ Politicians using, people they’re abuse.”

After he was found, he performed several sold-out concerts in 1998 to exuberant crowds in South Africa. Rodriguez was amazed by the limousine at the airport, not understanding it was for him. Later he would play for major halls all over the world, partly because his special story had now led to the documentary Searching For Sugar Man (2012), by Swedish filmmaker Malik Bendjelloul. Rodriguez no longer recorded new songs, but was invited everywhere to perform his own classics.

As a performing artist, he remained unruly. In the sold-out Afas, Amsterdam, in 2013, he was tipsy and sang sloppy. Rodriguez had finally bought a stove with his new income and enjoyed performing in small bars. The spotlights didn’t interest him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9rv1ApCKuU