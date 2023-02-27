A resident of the Tula region demanded to check the singer SHAMAN for extremism because of his song

A resident of the Tula region asked the prosecutor’s office to check the Russian singer and composer SHAMAN (real name Yaroslav Dronov) for “extremism” and “inciting ethnic hatred” because of his song “I’m Russian.” The performer announced this in his Telegram-channel.

The artist said that the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Tula Region turned to him for clarification on the fact of the statement by an unknown citizen that the composition was extremist.

“The statement “I am Russian” means belonging to our common history, great culture and spiritual kinship with millions of other fellow citizens who consider Russia their homeland,” SHAMAN noted, adding that his song is loved and sung by representatives of different nationalities.

The performer emphasized that the composition had passed all the necessary checks before being published on music platforms, and also thanked the resident of the Tula region for the attention to his work.

