with videoSurprise everywhere last night in the RTL 4 program Secret duets , where on top of the well-known wall a voice distorter was also used to make Samantha Steenwijk’s singing partner completely unrecognizable. 798,000 viewers saw how the normally blood-fanatic singer no longer cared about the points when next to her the artist turned out to be behind a huge 80s hit. “This is very bizarre.”

In the singing show, famous artists duet with someone they can’t see. Using the voice and some hints, they have to guess who is on the other side of a thick wall. That can be a professional singer, but also a celebrity who is not known to be able to sing.

In rare cases, the makers also use a voice changer, explained presenter Jamai Loman. The guessing panel, consisting of Jeroen van der Boom, Ruth Jacott and Dave von Raven last night, would immediately recognize the characteristic vocals differently, he predicted.

In rare cases, the makers also use a voice changer, explained presenter Jamai Loman. The guessing panel, consisting of Jeroen van der Boom, Ruth Jacott and Dave von Raven last night, would immediately recognize the characteristic vocals differently, he predicted.

In any case, they didn't need the hints. In the video, they saw Tibetan prayer flags, which they could not link to anyone. A telephone could also be seen, with a whatsapp and a missed call from one 'Ann'. The panel clearly had to continue on that hint, because the secret singer sang from a telephone booth, with telephones on the back of the wall too. ,,That won't work at all", Loman gave the last hint.

At the time, the panel did not know that the mysteryguest would sing with a distorted voice. ,,What is this again dude?” cried a surprised Jeroen van der Boom, while Ruth Jacott could only laugh. Samantha had a duet after the first bit – the two sang Silent in me by Van Dik Hout – obviously no idea. From misery she called Pino van sesame street.





Jamie was right. When the secret singer started to sing with his real voice, Jeroen immediately said: ,,Yes, I know! Oh, how nice." And later: ,,I like this, goosebumps." Dave also recognized the sounds immediately. "That's very bizarre, I haven't seen it for years." Samantha herself was still blank and was looking for it because of all the telephones in the corner of call TV and sex lines. Judging by the vote alone, she ended up betting her money on Barry Hay.

It wasn’t. The Tibetan flags turned out to refer to the fact that the mysterious singer is ‘convinced Buddhist’. Ann’s missed call was actually from Annabel, without whom it would be ‘nothing at all’. Behind the wall was Hans de Booij (64), singer of the hit Annabel from 1983. The song has been in the Top 2000 since the start of the list in 1999 and will indeed, as Jamai said, be known to ‘every living soul’.

Hans de Booij, from Annabel. © RTL



Of course he asked Hans to do a bit. He wanted to, but waited a moment. He wasn't always crazy about his hit. "There was a time when I really loved it," he said. "There was a time when I hated it. Then there was a time when I thought, you should actually be proud of that." Why those feelings? "You are in music for freedom. And if you have to do the same thing every day, then there is no more freedom, then it starts to take its revenge."



Reverberating loudly, he sang a bit, which resulted in beaming colleagues. ,,How stupid am I,” said Samantha, who was disappointed not to have understood the hints. But: ,,A very great honour. The honor is much greater than all those points combined,” she said. ,,I’m glad I came, because this is really a gift”, Jeroen concluded.

