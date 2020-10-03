Whether it is your studies, putting another set of push-ups in the gym or completing your assignments on time – the idea of ​​giving your #FullOn finally brings out your best version. And this is the reason why Samsung is going to #FullOn with its new Galaxy F Series. Samsung is gearing up for its next big launch! Not only this, the smartphone company is going to make this launch a special #FullOnFestival of its kind, in which many big stars of the industry will perform. From rappers Devine to stand-up comedians Rahul Dua and singers like Niti Mohan and Neha Kakkar – this #FullOn Festival is going to be a full dose of fun!

While this smartphone is interesting in itself and can attract the attention of many tech lovers, Singer Neeti Mohan has understood its #FullOn Philosophy well. In the latest post on Instagram, he shared what #FullOn means to him. Niti Mohan said, “Most people will say that ‘Full-On’ means to complete one task well.” He said, “But for me, it means doing everything that my heart tells me. Tells to do – Singing, Writing, Composing, Dancing or Cooking. ”He talked about another important thing which everyone must follow. Watch his full video below:



While Niti Mohan’s answer was inspirational, stand-up commissioner Rahul Dua shared a completely new perspective on #FullOn Philosophy. For Rahul Dua, ‘Full-On’ means not stopping any punch during the comedy. Rahul explained, “For example, when I hear jokes about my girlfriends one after the other on the stage and I know that she is sitting in the front of the audience, I should not stop my punch.” He further shares how #FullOn Philosophy fits on the new Galaxy F41. Watch the full video below to know:



Finally, the star-studded #FullOn Festival is about the launch of the new Galaxy F41. So let’s know more about this and talk about the new phone of Galaxy F Series! By now you must have seen that Samsung is going to #FullThrottle for its first Galaxy F Series smartphone. The new Dhansu smartphone is named Galaxy F41, it will come with a very large and reliable 6000mAh battery, great sAMOLED Infinity-U display and quite a stunning 64MP Camera.

Most of us have to work and study from home in lockdown, our smartphones have become very valuable thing and support in such difficult times. Thanks to Samsung, we have been able to maintain our expectations with this great smartphone. Whether working, studying, gaming or watching movies with a long-lasting 6000mAh battery and a great sAMOLED Infinity-U screen that can be viewed for hours – Samsung knows that high-performance smartphones are the need of the hour. For amateur photographers who are very active on social media, this Galaxy F41 comes with a 64MP sensor in its triple camera setup, so that you get the best clarity and high-dynamic-range in photos at all times. While most features are still not revealed, you will have to wait a few more days when the smartphone is officially launched during the #FullOn Festival.

Samsung has partnered with Flipkart to deliver this smartphone to you. This unique partnership between the e-commerce brand and the tech company is a #FullOn thing that will be remembered for many years to come!



So, how and where can you watch #FullOn Festival?

You can watch the festival live on Samsung’s Facebook page on October 8 at 5:30 pm. So get ready and mark the #FullOn excitation night on your calendars and watch the full reveal of the Galaxy F41.

Disclaimer: This is a brand post and written by the Spotlight team of Times Internet.