Thousands of people gathered in Kassel last weekend for a corona demo to protest against the measures in force. Singer Nena has now shown solidarity with them on Instagram.

Kassel (dpa) – “Thank you Kassel”: These are the words on a video on the Instagram channel by pop singer Nena (60), which is apparently aimed at the controversial demonstration against Corona requirements last Saturday. The clip shows a demonstrating crowd in fast motion and is marked with a white heart and the date of the demonstration, “March 20, 2021”. The Westphalian News in Munster had previously reported. Nena’s management initially did not respond to a dpa request.

Last October, the singer sparked controversial discussions about possible conspiracy theories with an enigmatic post on Instagram, but made it clear that she did not want to be understood as a corona denier.

In Kassel, according to police estimates, more than 20,000 people took to the streets against Corona containment measures on Saturday. Actually only 6000 participants were allowed. Many demonstrators did not adhere to the requirements to wear mouth and nose protection. Violent clashes broke out during an illegal march.