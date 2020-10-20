Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are in discussions about their alleged marriage. Rohanpreet has got a beautiful comment on the Roca Ceremony video shared by Neha. He has expressed his love and thanked God. Rohanpreet wrote – This is my best day, best moment. Thank God.

In the video, drums and drums are playing behind, on which both of them are seen dancing together. Neha and Rohanpreet both look very happy together. Sharing this video on Instagram, Neha wrote in the caption, “Nehu Da Vyah is releasing tomorrow. Till then a small gift for my fans and ‘Nehupreet’ lovers. Clip of our stopped ceremonies. I met Rohanpreet and family Love you very much. Thank you Mrs. and Mr. Kakkar, mean mom and dad for this wonderful ceremony. “

Reacting to this, Rohanpreet wrote, “Babu, I love you very much … Best Day, Best Moment … Thank you my Rab Da”. This video is being well liked by the fans. So far it has been viewed more than 26 lakh times and more than 12 lakh people have liked it.

Earlier Neha Kakkar shared a video of her with Rohanpreet Singh. This video is from the time when Neha first met Rohanpreet’s parents. In the video you will see that Neha and Rohan hold each other’s hands and both look quite happy. Sharing the video, Neha wrote, “The day Rohanpreet introduced her parents and family. Love you Rohanpreet.”

On the video, Rohanpreet commented, “Holding your hand feels like I have found the whole world. You have become my life and I love you so much. I love you so much. You are my queen, I am everything . “