These days, the news of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s marriage is in full swing, although no official announcement of any date has been done yet, but now a video has come out which Neha has revealed from her Instagram account Has shared It is clear from the caption that this is a video of Neha and Rohan’s Roka Ceremony.

Both of them danced fiercely

There are a lot of drums playing in this video. On whose beat both (Rohanpreet and Neha) are doing a tremendous dance. Both are very happy together. On the same stage, both are dancing. Neha has shared this video from her Instagram account, in the caption of which she wrote – “Nehu Da Vyah is releasing tomorrow. Till then a small gift for my fans and ‘Nehupreet’ lovers. Clip of our Roca Ceremony. I I love Rohanpreet and family a lot. Thank you Mrs. and Mr. Kakkar, mean mum-papa for this wonderful ceremony. “

Rohanpreet also posted

On this post of Neha, Rohanpreet also wrote while replying – Rohanpreet wrote – Babu Best Day, Best Moment .. Thank God. At the same time, as soon as Neha shared this video clip, it did not take long to become viral and people are giving a lot of reaction on it.

Soon both will be married

At the same time, the way the rituals are being done one by one, it is clear that Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will also get married soon. Although there is no confirmation about the date yet, but it is believed that soon both will take seven rounds and get married. Talking about stopped ceremonies, this couple looked quite beautiful. For this special occasion, Neha wore a light pink color outfit, while Rohanpreet appeared in an Indo Western outfit in peach color. Neha was very happy during the ceremony and she also danced fiercely. On this special occasion, special people were invited.