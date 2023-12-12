A car hit Russian singer Natalia Sturm. Writes about this Telegram– channel “MK: breaking news”.

The accident occurred in Moscow on the evening of December 11 on Krasnoarmeyskaya Street. According to the channel, the singer fell under the wheels of a car while walking through the courtyard. It is noted that doctors suspect the performer has a concussion.

On December 3, rapper Basta (real name Vasily Vakulenko) was involved in an accident. The accident occurred immediately after the performer’s concert in St. Petersburg, at the exit from the Gazprom Arena. The rapper was allegedly sitting in the backseat of the Maybach during the incident.