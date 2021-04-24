The Italian singer, Milva, has passed away, according to her daughter, the Italian news agency ANSA, on Saturday. “La Rossa”, the name that Maria Alva Piolcate was famous for in Italy, of her red hair, died Friday in Milan at the age of 81.

“Milva was one of the most powerful translators of Italian songs,” Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said on Saturday. She was born in 1939, as the daughter of a seamstress and fisherman in the small Italian town of Guru, on the Adriatic coast.

She moved to the Bologna region, entered a singing competition, and got training in singing and acting. She recorded dozens of albums and also sang on stage, transferring a strain from pop to classical music. And in 2010, she announced her retirement from art. And in a TV interview the same year, she talked about health problems that prevented her from singing.