Singer Melanie became a symbol of flower power

“Husky voice” was the American recommendation for the voice of singer Melanie, “hoarse voice”. But listen carefully to her again when she performed solo at the renowned pop festival Woodstock in 1969: she sat alone on a chair, playing the acoustic guitar, wearing a loose red dress, long hair and bangs. She was 22 and sang more than just hoarsely Beautiful People and Mr. Tambourine Man.

Hoarse, yes, but also tender, vulnerable in the high tones, sometimes with fiercely penetrating outbursts. The Woodstock crowd lit candles. She became the symbol of a generation, of flower power and hippie culture. Last Tuesday, January 23, Melanie passed away at the age of 76 in the state of Tennessee. Her three children, Leilah, Jeordie and Beau Jarred, made the announcement on her Facebook page. Nothing has been said about the cause of her death.

Coffee houses

Melanie was born Melanie Safka on February 3, 1947 in Astoria, a neighborhood in Queens, New York. At the age of five she already had her first picture, Give A Little Kiss, in the style of Shirley Temple. During high school, she performed in the coffeehouses of Greenwich Village, always with her guitar. During the day she took acting classes at the American School of Drama, but one time she walked in the wrong door for an audition. Behind it she found a young producer, Peter Schekeryk. He was so impressed by her voice and songs that he immediately offered her a contract. They married in 1968 and had three children, all of whom became musicians.

French singer Gilbert Bécaud was also touched by Melanie's voice. He offered her a role at the Paris Olympia, where she performed among the camels and revue dancers. She also performed in the Netherlands at that time, at SingingEurope. As a Woodstock legend, she had numerous hits, including in the Netherlands, such as Beautiful People and Lay Down (Candles in the Rain). The burning candles at Woodstock inspired her to write this last song, which she performed with the Edwin Hawkins Singers, among others. Melanie started the tradition of pop festival candles, but it was then banned by the fire brigade. This made the candle a symbol of that time, later festival visitors would light up lighters.

Committed and anti-authoritarian

Melanie would forever be associated with the sixties, although she remained active until just before her death. She regularly went on tour and visited the Netherlands in 2022 together with son Beau Jarred. With her husband and later with Beau Jarred, Melanie recorded about thirty studio albums. Published in 2010 Ever since you never heard of me, the last to be produced by her husband. In 2012, the musical about Melanie's life and Peter Schekeryk ran in New York. Melanie and the Record Man. In addition to Bob Dylan songs, Melanie also covered Ruby Tuesday by the Rolling Stones.

In the early 1970s she scored a hit with the surprisingly committed song Look What They've Done to My Song, Ma. Melanie could not have captured the spirit of the times better than in this song: she sang lyrically and full of protest at the same time, it was tender and also heartbreaking. You could dance to it, you could sing along to it. In fact it is about the erosion of an artist's integrity by the commercialization of the music industry, but in a broader sense it is an anti-authoritarian song. Here a militant woman sang against injustice, they had changed her song, “They turned it upside down”. It is one of the most important protest songs of an era.