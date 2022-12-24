British singer Maxi Jazz has died at the age of 65. He made a name for himself in the nineties as the frontman of dance group Faithless with hits like God is a DJ, Insomnia and We Come 1. Faithless released the news on Saturday a post on your own Facebook page.

Maxi Jazz passed away peacefully in his sleep, his bandmates Rollo Armstong and Sister Bliss write: “He was a wonderful person who took time for everyone. (…) A brilliant songwriter, a DJ, a Buddhist, a great artist, a car enthusiast, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.”

In March this year, Maxi Jazz reported to be struggling with persistent health problems, as a result of which concerts in concert hall 013 in Tilburg, among others, could not take place. Whether the complaints played a role in his death has not been disclosed.