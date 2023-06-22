Poet and singer Maurice Hermans, Toon’s son, has passed away at the age of 74.

His management reports this on Thursday. Hermans had been in the AMC Amsterdam for weeks, where he was treated for a very aggressive bacteria. He is survived by his wife Mary, three children and four grandchildren. The funeral will take place in a private circle.

Maurice Hermans was the second son of cabaret artist Toon Hermans. He was Toon’s manager from 1971 to 1991 and experienced his father’s career very closely. Maurice himself made his debut as a singer and poet in 1974 in a show by his father. He regularly appeared on stage as a ‘declarant’, made light and sound designs for his father and directed performances.

Honor his father

In 1990, after the death of mother Rietje, he wrote his first book about father Toon. After his death in 2000, Maurice developed several performances in which he honored his father's work. The show Such a tone was a homage and a personal look behind the scenes of his father's life. "It was very important to him to continue to promote his father's work and legacy," said his spokesman.

After his father’s death, Hermans also became creative director of the Toon Hermans Foundation, which aims to preserve his father’s cultural heritage and to exploit it where necessary.

Earlier Thursday it was announced that the poet would stop performing because he was ill. He recently announced that he would no longer play performances based on his father’s work. “It was a real pleasure for me to have made my father live on in the hearts of so many Dutch and Flemish people so long after my father’s death,” he wrote via his management on social media.

