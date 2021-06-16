Russian singer MakSim was hospitalized with 40% lung disease. The singer spoke about this on her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 15.

The 38-year-old singer said that she performed at a concert in Kazan on June 12 with a temperature of 39, but she has no confirmed coronavirus. She felt the symptoms of a cold the day before, but decided not to cancel the performance. On June 13, MakSim again passed the COVID-19 test, and the result was again negative, the website writes. kp.ru…

The singer noted that her condition continued to deteriorate, the temperature did not subside, and the doctors decided to hospitalize her.

“At the moment, the lungs are affected by 40 percent, I do not have a confirmed test for covid, the doctors say pneumonia,” said MakSim.

For health reasons, the singer canceled the concert scheduled for June 19.

On June 14, the director of the artist Margarita Sokolova denied rumors that the performer had performed in Kazan, allegedly in a state of alcoholic intoxication. It was reported that after the event she was led under the arms of guards, it was hard for the singer herself to walk, writes “Pravda.Ru”… In a conversation with the TV channel “360” the director also stated that MakSim felt bad even before the concert and that she was going to do a coronavirus test.

As reminds REGNUM, in 2019 the singer got into an accident. According to the singer, what happened was the reason for the suspension of her career. Doctors diagnosed her with internal injuries. The singer restored her health abroad, and then continued to receive medical treatment at home.