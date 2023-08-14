Russian singer MakSim (Marina Abrosimova) left the rehab after a course of treatment for alcohol addiction. In conversation with starhit the artist said that because of alcoholism, relatives turned away from her.

“Even parents end up turning away. You are left all alone. I realized that I could lose everything, ”she explained.

According to her, because of alcohol, you can lose your job, friends, family. And most importantly, it does not help in any way to cope with problems, but only dulls feelings for a while.

The star noted that she saw other famous people in rehab. Including those who have already lost everything.

Earlier on July 13, singer MakSim confessed to alcoholism and announced that she had begun a course of treatment. Then she was supported not only by fans, but also by show business stars.