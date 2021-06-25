The Russian singer Marina Abrosimova, known as MakSim, was diagnosed with more than 70 percent of the lung damage. It is reported by Telegram-channel of the Baza edition.

The condition of the artist introduced into an artificial coma is assessed as difficult. She was transferred to the conditional group “CT-4”, which includes patients with serious lung damage. The star is still connected to the ventilator.

On June 16, it became known that the singer was hospitalized. In her social networks, she said that on June 11 she felt bad, but the test for COVID-19 was negative. “I performed on stage with a temperature of 39. On June 13, I did the test again, the result of which was again negative,” wrote Abrosimova. According to the singer, her condition began to deteriorate, the temperature did not drop, and the doctors finally took her to the clinic.

On June 25, a representative of the artist said that there were no significant changes in MakSim’s condition. She noted that the state of the performer is stable.