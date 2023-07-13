The well-known Russian singer MakSim (Marina Abrosimova) admitted to alcohol addiction. In a video posted starhit.rushe explained that on the day of the concert’s high-profile disruption, she actually drank alcohol after a drip, shortly before going on stage.

“It turned out what happened … An attempt to escape from ailments and problems with the help of alcohol leads to losses. I came to the conclusion that this is an addiction. I realized this and decided to act, ”said the performer, explaining that she had already begun to undergo treatment at the clinic.