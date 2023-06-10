Singer and composer Denis Maidanov called a concert in Minsk dedicated to the Day of Russia, which took place on Friday, June 9, a home event. Footage from the event was shown by Izvestia correspondent Ksenia Soldatova.

“Performs in Belarus like at home. I’ve been here many times and often for completely different events. This is the “Slavianski Bazaar” more than once, the forum of regions <…> This is a great honor and great joy,” he said.

The concert on Pobediteley Avenue near the Sports Palace also featured the Lyube group, the Syabry ensemble, Zara, Vasily Gerello and other performers. A sign in the form of a heart in the colors of the flags of Russia and Belarus was installed on the stage.

In addition, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov greeted the audience from the stage. He said that the Day of Russia is filled with special meaning for all Russians, since the holiday symbolizes more than a thousand-year history of the state and the unity of a multinational people.

Earlier that day, Rostrud reminded that the next working week in Russia will be four days in connection with the celebration of Russia Day on June 12.

They clarified that this year June 12 falls on a Monday, so the weekend will last from Saturday, June 10, to Monday, June 12, inclusive. The work week starts on Tuesday, June 13th.