The Portuguese singer and writer naturalized French Linda de Suza passed away today at the age of 74 in Gisors, a commune located in Normandy. De Suza, stage name of Teolinda Joaquina de Sousa Lança, was born in 1948 in Beringel, Portugal. In 1969 she left her native country clandestinely for France: she settled in Paris in 1973.

What was celebrated as a queen of the 80s, recalls the Elysée in a note, began her existence away from the golds of the show, in a rural region of Portugal of Salazar, within a family of eight children where resources were lacking. She left school at eleven to work as a cleaner and then as a factory worker. At 24, fleeing the suffocating climate of the family that resented the fact that she had had a child without being married, she preferred to go to Paris with her son, without speaking a word of French. In a few months de Suza learned the language thanks to the photo novels of the magazine Nous-Deux.

At Louisette, the Saint-Ouen flea market where she worked as a waitress, she hummed Dalida tunes between services. Her timbre, notes the Elysee, was soon noticed and then success came. “The secret of her meteoric rise, undoubtedly – underlines the Elysium – was her authenticity. From her intimate experience of uprooting, she drew melodies that touched hearts, tinged with the accents of this traditional fado from which she took loan his yearning nostalgia”. At the crossroads of two cultures, two languages, translating her greatest French achievements into Portuguese, she underlines again, “she has established herself as an icon of the crossed destinies of our two peoples and sponsored Portugal when it joined the European Union in 1986”. The President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte “greet this talented singer who builds bridges between the country where she began her life and the one where she ended it, in this Normandy dear to her” and send their condolences to the family.