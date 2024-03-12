Lily Allen (London, 38 years old) knows what it is like to grow up in a family of artists. Her father is actor and comedian Keith Allen, her mother is film producer Alison Owen and her brother is actor Alfie Allen. When Lily was four (and Alfie was three), Keith left home, leaving his two children in the care of her mother. “Some people choose their career over their children and that's their prerogative, but my parents were pretty absent when I was growing up. I feel that she left some unpleasant scars that I am not willing to repeat on mine,” the British singer has now confessed in the podcast of Radio Times.

The past of Lily Allen, now also an actress, is plagued with controversies due to her addiction to drugs and alcohol. In 2019, in an interview in Guardian, assured She was surprised that she was not “dead,” and even stated that she had paid for the services of prostitutes.. “I chose sex over heroin. I didn't realize it at the time, but addictions can manifest themselves in all kinds of ways. This helped me block out other things like pain or fear,” she said then. But everything changed with the arrival of her daughters, Ethel Mary, 12, and Marnie Rose, 10, whom she had with her ex-husband, builder Sam Cooper. “Having children triggered responsibilities,” she said in that same interview.

However, the singer now regrets podcast, which aired last Monday, March 11, that “you can't have it all” and that by choosing motherhood she had to give up professional success. “My daughters ruined my career. I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, they completely ruined it,” she admits about his motherhood. “It really bothers me when people say you can have it all because, frankly, you can't,” she continued honestly.

Currently, the British woman lives in New York with her two daughters and her second husband, the actor from Stranger Things David Harbor (New York, 48 years old), whom she married in 2020 at the Graceland chapel in Las Vegas, including an Elvis impersonator, with a Dior wedding dress and a family celebration in a hamburger restaurant. According to account in Radio Timeschose to “take a step back” from her career to focus on her daughters and is glad she did because “they are quite well-rounded,” unlike the shortcomings she herself experienced in her childhood.

Motherhood was one of the main themes of the show, but Allen also opened up about her new life away from drugs and alcohol. “A big part of sobriety is surrendering and letting God, however you want to believe in it, have a plan for you,” she explained. And she took the opportunity to talk about her new facet in the world of acting. “I received a call from a director of casting who was putting on a play [2:22 A Ghost Story] in the west end [de Manhattan]. I told her: 'I'm not an actress.' But then, talking to David, I felt a little directionless and didn't really know what I was doing with my life, except being a mother and establishing a new home in Brooklyn,” she says of her arrival in the Big Apple in 2020, when, she says , she had already been sober for two years. Her husband suggested she call the director of casting and five weeks later he was already rehearsing, according to what he says in the podcast.

The couple formed by Lily Allen and David Harbor at the 2022 Met Gala. Theo Wargo (WireImage)

Allen's performance in the thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story earned her an Oliver Award nomination for Best Actress in 2022. After that, last year she starred in The Pillowman, by Martin McDonagh, for which he also received good reviews. Of course, on a musical level his latest work dates back to 2018, when he released the studio album Don't Shame.