The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported the death of singer Laura Lynch, founder of the country music group Dixie Chicks, at age 65 in a traffic accident.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a car coming in the opposite direction was trying to overtake, when it collided with the vehicle in which Lynch was, who died instantly, and left the driver of the vehicle with injuries that did not occur. They present a risk to their health, as reported by TMZ.

«We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, founding member of Dixie Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing, and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. “Laura had a gift for design, a love for everything related to Texas and she was fundamental in the initial success of the band,” they wrote from the group's official account on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

They have recounted that “his undeniable talent helped propel us beyond busking on street corners and reaching stages throughout Texas and the Midwest,” adding that “our thoughts are with his family and loved ones in this sad moment.

The group achieved fame in the 90s, becoming the second female band that has sold the most albums and accumulating 13 Grammys.

Lynch co-founded the group Dixie Chicks, now known simply as The Chicks, in 1989 with Robin Lynn Macy, and sisters Martie Erwin and Emily Erwin, in which she participated as the band's double bassist and lead vocalist. At first, they had a traditional bluegrass and country sound and towards the beginning of their career, they were primarily a local Texas act that toured the area and surrounding states.

They released their first album, 'Thank Heavens for Dale Evans', in 1990, which failed to chart any singles. The same thing would happen with their second album, 'Little Ol' Cowgirl', from 1992, but this time it did include the song 'Past the Point of Rescue' which was later covered and reproduced.

At that time one of the original members, Robin Lynn Macy, left the group, so it was the other three members who released the third album, 'Should't a Told You That', which unfortunately did not have much commercial success. and it was Lynch's last before leaving the band and being replaced by Natalie Maines.

The group managed to achieve fame at the end of the 90s, becoming the second female band that has sold the most albums regardless of genre and accumulating 13 Grammys. His biggest hit came in 1998 with the song 'Wide Open Spaces'.