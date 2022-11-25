Kris Wu, the renowned Sino-Canadian K Pop singer]was sentenced to 13 years in prison after being found guilty of committing various sexual offences.

A Beijing court convicted the 32-year-old singer and actor of raping three women and gathering a crowd to participate in an orgy.

Wu was arrested last year after a student accused him of date raping her. Since that, 24 new victims have made similar claims.

Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said on Friday that Wu would have to pay a sentence of 11 years and six months for raping three women in his home “when they were drunk and did not know or could not resist.”

He also received a sentence of one year and 10 months for “gathering people to commit adultery,” the court added.

The first to accuse him was the student Du Meizhu, who last year posted on social media that she had met the Wu two years earlier, when she was 17 years old.

She said she had been invited to a party at her house, where she was pressured to drink alcohol, and that she had woken up in her bed the next day.

Wu denied the claims, but at least 24 other victims have accused him of abuse. He was accused of inviting women to alcohol-filled karaoke parties.

The singer also faces a tax evasion fine of 600 million yuan ($83 million). The state news agency Xinhua said he used a fictitious business to make false statements about his income around the world.

Wu was born in China but has Canadian citizenship. He rose to fame as a member of the Korean pop band EXO in the 2010s.

He became one of China’s top celebrities after a solo career as a singer, actor, model, and variety show judge.

After the scandal, brands including Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, L’Oreal Men and Porsche have suspended their deals with Wu.

Drafting

BBC News World