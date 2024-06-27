Singer Kesha in a bikini caught by paparazzi on a beach in Mexico

American singer Kesha Rose Sebert, better known as Kesha, was caught by the paparazzi during a beach holiday. Posts her pictures Daily Mail.

The posted footage shows the 37-year-old celebrity entering the water in a black bikini. At the same time, the performer’s hair is loose, and there is no makeup on her face. It is known that she went on vacation to Mexico. It is not known who Kesha went on vacation with.

In March, Kesha took a nude photo and showed the video to fans. The 37-year-old singer took the photo in the forest near a stream. She appeared in front of the camera with her hair down and in a white maxi dress, which she then took off, leaving herself naked.