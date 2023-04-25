Home page World

Nadja Zinsmeister

Harry Belafonte passed away Tuesday at his Manhattan home. (Archive photo) © Sven Simon/ IMAGO

NEW YORK – Harry Belafonte has died. The American singer, actor and activist died Tuesday (April 25) at his home on Manhattan’s Upper West Side at the age of 96. That’s what his longtime press spokesman said first to the New York Times. The cause of his death was heart failure.

New York: Singer, actor and human rights activist Harry Belafonte died

Harry Belafonte was best known as a singer for his hit “Banana Boat” and acted in more than 40 films. In addition to his talent, Belafonte was known for his commitment as a civil rights activist and UNICEF goodwill ambassador for children in Haiti and Sudan. He fought alongside Martin Luther King Jr. for black civil rights in the USA and with Nelson Mandela against apartheid in South Africa.

The singer was born in the black district of Harlem in New York in 1927, but spent a large part of his youth in his mother’s Jamaican homeland. Belafonte has won numerous awards throughout his career, including an honorary Oscar. His hometown even named an entire library in Harlem after him. (nz/dpa)