Since they started dating more than five years ago, the relationship between businessman Elon Musk (52 years old) and singer Grimes (35 years old) has always been turbulent and has caused rivers of ink to flow. But even now, after many comings and goings and ended some time ago, their union continues to make headlines. Because during their years together the couple had three children, who today are the protagonists of a lawsuit that Grimes has filed against Elon Musk in California.

Claire Boucher – the real name of the Canadian artist – filed a lawsuit last Friday of which, for the moment, the only thing that is known is one sentence: that she has made “a request to establish a paternal relationship,” as they cite media such as Page Six and TMZ. On Thursday, the singer wrote on her profile on X de ella (formerly known as Twitter and now owned precisely by Musk) a message against her ex-partner, which has since been deleted. “Tell Elon to let me see my son or please answer my lawyer.”

With that scream, launched probably on the worst possible platform to do so, Grimes seemed to refer to the smallest of her offspring, a boy called Techno Mechanicus and affectionately called Tau. He is the youngest of the three he has in common with the billionaire businessman, also owner of Tesla. The first was born in May 2020, and a certain controversy was generated when his name was known: X Æ A-12, a name that California laws forced them to change. His second daughter was born a year and a half later, in December 2021, a girl named Exa Dark Sideræl, affectionately called ANDsince the oldest is called x. His arrival into the world became known a few months later, when Grimes told it during an interview with the magazine Vanity Fair. The girl was born by surrogate.

By then the couple was in one of their breakups. But, even so, they had one more child, Tau, also by surrogate. Something that has become known now, this September, with the publication of a biography by Walter Isaacson about the businessman. When the couple’s third child was born (the date is unknown), they were already separated again. This time it seems more forceful than the first, when they stated that they were “semi-separated” and that they intended to raise their eldest son together. This lawsuit seems to discard that idea of ​​a flexible couple and shows that the situation between the two of them is no longer so friendly.

These “requests to establish a parental relationship” like the one Grimes demands seek that parents — especially when they have not been married, as is the case between Musk and Boucher, and as recently happened with Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah, his partner — to identify the parents. children legally. They are usually the first step to later formalize a request for custody or support regarding the maintenance of the children. At the moment, the artist’s lawyers (who have not responded to the media on this matter) have not taken the step, but the first is that legal recognition.

Elon Musk is the father of 10 children. Five of them, the twins Griffin and Vivian (born Xavier and who wants to erase her father’s last name) and the triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, were born from his first marriage to the Canadian author Justine Wilson; In addition, they had another son who died 10 weeks after birth. Together with Grimes he has three, and in June 2022 it was learned that he had had twins with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, one of his companies, which specializes in the development of wearables, of elements that can be implanted in the brain. The couple maintains a friendly relationship.

Grimes was referring precisely to Shivon Zillis in his tweet against Musk: “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or to please respond to my lawyer. I have never been allowed to see a photo of those children until now, even though this situation is completely tearing my family apart.” According to what he said days later also in It wasn’t her fault, please don’t be angry with her. “We respect each other a lot and we are happy to be friends and raise our children together.” Zilis herself responded that everything had “ended in the best way.” But, in reality, she has only just begun.