Face without makeup showed in a personal Instagram account (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) singer Natalya Chistyakova-Ionova, known under the pseudonym Glucose. While relaxing in a hotel in Krasnodar, where the Muscovite came on tour, she shared her impressions of the success of her eldest daughter.

16-year-old Lidia Chistyakova began her solo career, she performs under the pseudonym Ray!. On Friday, June 2, a video of her first solo concert appeared on the network.