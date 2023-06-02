The early start of a career, marriage and the birth of children were named by the singer Natalya Chistyakova-Ionova, known under the pseudonym Glukoza, as the reasons for her non-party youth. In a conversation with Moslenta, she recalled that she had begun active work while still a minor.

“I hardly went to clubs and bars. Work began, shooting, traveling … I was busy all the time. At 18, I got married, and then the children were born, ”the artist shared.

Glucose noted that even now she prefers house parties more than going anywhere.

“I love it when everyone is close by and you can relax, when there are no extra phones, and I can be myself,” she explained.

Earlier, Glucose’s daughter Lydia Chistyakova revealed her opinion about love. She stated the importance of working on relationships.