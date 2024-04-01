Gisela and her partner, José Ángel Ortega, have welcomed their first child, whom they have given an original name. “Welcome, Indiana Lladó Ortega!” The singer has published on her Instagram profile along with a photograph in which you can see the hands of the happy parents holding the newborn's. “We have been waiting for you for so long that we can't believe it… You are our dream come true,” she added, indicating the date of birth of the little one, Saturday, March 30.

The road to Indiana's birth has been “very long” and “very hard”, in the words of the artist who has recounted the difficulties she had in getting pregnant until she managed to do so thanks to an in vitro fertilization process. Already during her pregnancy, Gisela suffered a detachment of the gestational sac that forced her to remain in complete rest for almost two months. Furthermore, last December she also had to be hospitalized for a stone in her kidney.

Now, after all the setbacks have been overcome, the family is enjoying their new member and has received congratulations from many of their 'Operación Triunfo' colleagues such as Cheoa, Manu Tenorio, Rosa López, Verónica Romero and Natalia.