UK Eurovision 2021 performer James Newman finished last in the final with zero points in the jury’s and audience’s vote. This became known on Sunday, May 23, during broadcasts Events.

This judicial decision surprised many spectators, the Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, where the competition was held, was filled with exclamations of indignation. However, the singer himself showed no disappointment. On the contrary, the artist stood up with a smile, while his team raised the UK flags in support.

Newman performed at Eurovision with the dance composition Embers, on which the singer’s fans had high hopes.

The winner of Eurovision-2021 was the Italian group Maneskin with the song Zitti E Buoni, the jury and the audience awarded it 524 points.

The second place was taken by the singer from France Barbara Pravy with the song Voila, in the final she scored 499 points. On the third – performer representing Switzerland Gjon’s Tears with the song Tout l’Univers. The jury and the audience gave him 432 points.

Russian singer Manizha with the song Russian Woman took ninth place, gaining 204 points.