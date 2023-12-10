A video of one of the singers of the renowned Piura cumbia orchestra Armonía 10 has gone viral in TikTok. This is Irvin Saavedra, who was recorded performing the iconic song 'Snake' before hundreds of passengers during a flight heading from Lima to the city of Tumbeswhere they performed last December 8th.

Saavedra was invited to stand in the center of both rows of seats and with a Bluetooth player selected the track 'Snake'. In his hand he had the loudspeaker that flight attendants usually use to provide directions and recommendations to those present before and during each trip. In this way, the young northerner made everyone enjoy it.

The clapping was immediate and accompanied the catchy rhythm that vocalist 'Cuto' Olaya made popular at the time. “You cry, you cry/Look how you cry/Hey, snake, you don't lie to me”a resolute and experienced Saavedra is heard intoning.

The video, published by the user @charlycarmona_peru, has already achieved more than 18,000 reactions, 500 comments and more than 300,000 views. Internet users did not hesitate to celebrate the moment: “I have seen singers in minibuses or buses, and now on airplanes” and “Flight with private armonía 10, the best” were some of the comments on the digital video platform.

Songs of Harmony 10

'The brewer'

'My God, make me fall in love'

'The doubt'

'Tear for tear'

'Poison to forget'

