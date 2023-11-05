A singer from Alma Bella has gone viral on TikTok for singing with oxygen due to the altitude in Arequipa. The artist is Yanina Bazalarvocalist of the group who revealed the situation he was experiencing. “Just a little while, I’m out of breath”he pointed.

The video has also aroused the curiosity of users, who asked the artist in which location the incident occurred. “It’s in Orcopampa. 10 hours from Arequipa, a mining area,” indicated the singer. Orocopampa It is a district that belongs to the province of Castilla and is located at an altitude of 3796 m asl

“Everyone says: ‘Exaggerated’, but it’s difficult to sing in those areas,” said one user in the comments of the video. Another Internet user came out in support of the artist in the face of some criticism: “Every organism is different, I also traveled to a place for the first time and it shocked me horribly. I almost died because I couldn’t breathe, it was a different climate,” says the young woman.

The video has reached more than 1,100,000 users of the platform and has so far accumulated 16,900 likes. In turn, it has 658 comments. The singer’s TikTok profile has more than 17,300 followers.