Flor Javier, a popular folk singer, reported that, along with the musicians of her group, she was the victim of an attack while on her way to Huancayo, last Thursday, November 2. The so-called ‘Queen of Requinto’ uploaded a video on her YouTube channel to relate the moments of terror they lived. According to the artist, the vehicle in which they were traveling to one of her presentations was stoned by extortionists who asked them to pay for quotas.

What happened to Flor Javier and his musicians?

The artist Flor Javier He recounted the details of the attack. In his video, he narrated that the criminals threw stones at the movement of the group and, as a result, several people were injured with scratches. In addition, as seen in the shared images, his partner suffered head injuries.

“They have attacked all the boys, they have tried to rob us, they tried to hit us. It was an attempted murder (…) One of them had his head broken, another’s lip was burst (…) My animator (…) a stone fell on his nose, he has a chinchón (…) Let’s hope it gets better”he says in the publication.

Was Flor Javier previously threatened?

According to the Peruvian interpreter, she had previously received extortion messages on WhatsApp in which they asked for a large amount of money in exchange for not harming her. “The message they left me said 10,000 soles, silver or lead”is noted in one of the texts that arrived on his phone.

After receiving the threats, Flor Javier decided to continue working until they were attacked by criminals, apparently, who sent him the warnings. After the incident, they went to the authorities. “We already filed a complaint with the police station, although at first they took a while to assist us. Thank God we are well and alive”, he noted.