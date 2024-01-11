“Calvins or nothing,” says the phrase on a Calvin Klein advertising poster that was released in April of last year. The protagonist of the advertisement is the British singer, songwriter, producer, dancer and actress FKA Twigs, 36, who appears in the advertisement taking off a denim shirt, which falls down the middle of her body, leaving the side of her butt and half of his chest exposed. An “overly sexualized” image, according to complaints received by the English Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), which has now banned the poster in the United Kingdom for “being likely to cause serious offense by objectifying.” to women”.

The first to complain about this censorship was the brand itself, ensuring that this advertisement was similar to those it had previously launched in English territory. Calvin Klein bosses have defended in a statement that FKA Twigs, who they describe as a “confident and empowered woman”, had collaborated with them to produce this image with their prior approval before publication. Furthermore, they argue that all “conventionally sensitive” areas of the body were fully covered and that the model was in a “natural and neutral” position. This Wednesday, January 10, she herself gave her opinion after her advertisement was removed: “I don't see the 'stereotypical sexual object' with which I have been labeled. “I see a beautiful, strong black woman whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine,” she has warned in a post on your Instagram accountwhere he has accumulated 2.4 million followers, in which he has shared the image of the advertisement now banned on British soil.

“In light of reviewing other past and current campaigns of this nature, I can't help but feel there are some double standards here,” the singer's statement continued. It is inevitable to associate this message with the recent and viral campaign starring Jeremy Allen White. The 32-year-old actor went on stage at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles to collect a Golden Globe last Sunday thanks to his performance in the series. The Bear, but when the internet really burst was a few days before, when his new advertising campaign with Calvin Klein came to light. In it, he only wears the brand's underwear, something that, far from being criticized, has been highly celebrated by users. “I am proud of both. [del galardón y del anuncio]but from the Golden Globe even more…”, the interpreter had to clarify in the press conference after the gala after many of the questions asked during the night pointed in that direction.

In her Instagram post, FKA Twigs has also described herself as “proud” of her physique. “And the art that I am able to create with my container to reach the standards of women like those of Josephine Baker, Eartha Kitt and Grace Jones, who broke barriers when it comes to being an empowered woman and who had a physical sensuality unique,” ​​notes the artist. “Thanks to Calvin Klein and Mert & Marcus [autores de las imágenes] who have given me the space to express myself the way I wanted to. “I am not going to change my story or my narrative,” the statement concludes.

The ASA, on the other hand, considers that the composition of the image places the focus on her body rather than on the clothing advertised. “The ad used nudity and focused on FKA Twigs' physical features rather than clothing, to the point of presenting her as a stereotypical sexual object. We therefore concluded that the advert was irresponsible and likely to cause serious offence,” they explained their decision this way, in the past tense, because the advert has already been removed from marquees and buildings.

This is not the first time that users have complained to the ASA about Calvin Klein ads. Previously, they received complaints about an advertisement for model Kendall Jenner, for a poster in which she appeared lying on her back in jeans and covering her chest with her hands. Another image from the same campaign shows Jenner in her underwear pulling her jeans down below her hips. But, in this case, the organization dismissed the complaints because they did not consider that she was being treated as a “sexual object,” and justified that her level of nudity did not exceed “what people would expect from a lingerie advertisement.”